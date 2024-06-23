MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $56,223,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3,821.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,579,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,431 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

