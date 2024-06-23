National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 127,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 75,757 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.05.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Research

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,124,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in National Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.