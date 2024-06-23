NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.