NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $5,326,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

