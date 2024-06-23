NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.