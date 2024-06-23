NBC Securities Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $99,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,699 shares of company stock worth $5,329,352. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

