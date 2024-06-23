NBC Securities Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 250.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.27 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

