NBC Securities Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $373.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.71. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

