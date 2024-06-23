NBC Securities Inc. Has $273,000 Position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARKX stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.21.

About ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

