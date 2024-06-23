NBC Securities Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

