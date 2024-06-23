NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $272.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

