NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

