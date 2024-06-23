NBC Securities Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

