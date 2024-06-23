NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

