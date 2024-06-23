NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

