NBC Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 185,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $3,127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

