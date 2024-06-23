NBC Securities Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

