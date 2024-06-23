NBC Securities Inc. Trims Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PECO opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.