Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 366300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on Nevada King Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Nevada King Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

