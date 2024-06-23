Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 366300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on Nevada King Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Analysis on NKG
Nevada King Gold Trading Down 5.1 %
Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).
About Nevada King Gold
Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada King Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.