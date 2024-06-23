Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 2436617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $9,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

