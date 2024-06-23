Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 851627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.