Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,796 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 572,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $18,976,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $146.57 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

