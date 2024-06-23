Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,663 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 131,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

