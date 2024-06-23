Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $353,000 Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

