Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $352,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

