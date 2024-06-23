Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,907 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 327,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 234,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 822,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 67,288 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $373,828. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

