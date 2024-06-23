Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,069,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 401.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,389 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

