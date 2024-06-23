Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
MMSI stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.