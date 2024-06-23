Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

MMSI stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.