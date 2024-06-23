Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 219,972 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,972 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,325,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,976,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.