Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BBN opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $17.13.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
