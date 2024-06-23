NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

