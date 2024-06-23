Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Trading Down 5.7%

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Nxera Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Nxera Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nxera Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxera Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.