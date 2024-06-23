Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.13

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 325111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

Omega Flex Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

