Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Oppenheimer stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

