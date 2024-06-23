Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,569,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

