Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Organogenesis Stock Up 1.6 %

ORGO stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.66. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.