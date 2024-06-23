Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.58. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 63,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

