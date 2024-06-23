Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $441,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

PCRX opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

