Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.07

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$26.02, with a volume of 376060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLC. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$890.13 million, a P/E ratio of -93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.85.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

