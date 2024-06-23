Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.17% of Park-Ohio worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $126,317.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252 over the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKOH opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

