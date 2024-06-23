Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $504.16 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

