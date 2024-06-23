PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $402.46 million and $2.15 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 404,371,488 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 404,371,487.78. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99522321 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,883,496.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

