PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,899,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

