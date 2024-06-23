Pflug Koory LLC Buys 8,416 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Walmart by 210.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 738,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,445,000 after purchasing an additional 501,066 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.