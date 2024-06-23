Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $499,955,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AbbVie by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

