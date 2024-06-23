PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 357.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $503.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.50 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.