Pierre Beaudoin Sells 20,900 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total transaction of C$239,514.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$6,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pierre Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$90,335.00.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.64.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

