PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,129 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.69% of PJT Partners worth $66,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.64. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $109.33.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

