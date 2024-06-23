Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 4.9%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 632,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,282,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $575.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.