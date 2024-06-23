PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

